Seven people have gone missing after a boat capsized on the Volta Lake in the Volta Region.

The seven are believed to be part of a group of passengers who were travelling from Dzamani in the Afram plains North District.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) say one person was found dead after the boat capsized.

NADMO director for Donkorkrom, David Nyarko has told Citi News frantic efforts are underway to find the others.

“Because there are villages along the river, some of the passengers were dropping on the way. But when they got to the last village, the boat capsized with the rainstorm. They were eight but one was found dead in the river. For the seven others, they couldn’t be found. So now the NADMO and police rescue team are still on the search. ”

This unfortunate boat disaster adds to the number of similar ones that have occurred on the Volta Lake.

In the past, several individuals including children and pregnant women have lost their lives after their boat capsized.

In August 2019, 11 people who were travelling from Senchi to New Akrade had their boat overturned killing four people.

The victims were said to be returning from a church programme Saturday afternoon when the accident occurred.

Fishermen in the area are the ones who responded and rescued the six and retrieved the four bodies.