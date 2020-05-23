The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orcas Global, Bede Anyoka, has called on investors to join its cause to work with small holder farmers and to help grow the agricultural sector.

Anyoka, in an interview, talked about the opportunities in the sector for prospective investors to tap into.

“We have a realistic but an ambitious growth plans to ensure an increase in agricultural productivity in the country. A key component towards achieving this is the opening up for investors,” he said.

Orcas Global is focused on improving the living outcomes of rural and small holder farmers, especially women, in the Northern and Savannah regions through improved farming methods and the provision of resources.

The CEO explained that the ultimate goal of Orcas Global since its inception has been to provide opportunities, products and services to farmers and contribute to sustainable livelihood through environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

“We want to put Orcas Global on the worlds map, and with the support of investors we will be able to do just that” he further added.

Within three years of its establishment, Orcas Global has assisted over 500 women farmers to cultivate 1,500 acres of land and produced over 30,000 bags of farm products.

With a workforce of young and energetic entrepreneurs, the company is engaged in commercial cultivation owning about 5,000 acres of land in the North Gonja District.

In 2019, the organisation cultivated 200 acres of land on the company farm.

These figures give investors a picture of what the future looks like when they invest in Orcas Global.

Orcas Global is an innovative business organisation established to provide opportunities, products and services to farmers and contribute to sustainable livelihood through agricultural practices in Ghana.

The company is involved in input credit services, agricultural fund and farm insurance, advanced mechanisation, good and modern agronomic practices, training and extension services.

Interested investors should visit the company website (https://www.orcasglobal.com.gh/why-invest-with-us/) for additional information on how to invest in Orcas Global.