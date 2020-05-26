The Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo has disclosed that the Trust has so far received an amount of GHS50 million donated by individuals and institutions.

Sophia Akuffo disclosed this at a ceremony at the Jubilee House to donate some PPE to six institutions and Associations.

“We have so far received in terms of cash GHS50.6 million which includes the cedi equivalent of six hundred and six thousand US dollars,” she disclosed.

Madam Sophia Akuffo also said the Trust is putting in place the necessary measures to utilize the fund.

“Additionally, we are also in the process of setting up our in house procurement systems in fulfilling the requisite requirement of the Procurement Act as amended by the Procurement Act of 2016 which will finally position us to be able to commence utilisation of the monies that have been donated to the Trust for the fulfilment of our mandate,” she further added.

Companies that donated to COVID-19 Fund to get tax reliefs

The Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund also noted that all companies that have donated to the national fund will enjoy some tax reliefs.

She said the companies will enjoy the benefit when they report at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to file their tax returns.

“We’re also happy to announce that the Ghana Revenue Authority has confirmed that tax reliefs will be available to donors who make donations to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund when filing their tax returns. This is subject to fulfilling requirements that the GRA has set out in its recently published guidelines for their implementation of the tax incentives in support of taxpayers against the pandemic,” she said.

About the COVID-19 National Trust Fund

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund, was established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable during the COVID-19 period.

The President donated his April, May, and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also donated his three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament has also contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

Calls for accountability

Meanwhile, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has asked government and trustees in charge of the COVID-19 Fund to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the fund.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also called for an audit of the Fund.

He has asked administrators of the Fund to keep receipts of expenditure to enhance accountability in the management of the Fund.

Follow @Khaptain4real

