The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Justice Yankson has cautioned against a possible surge in the number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

This, he said may happen because of the overwhelmed health care facilities in the country and an exponential rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“If we don’t take time and our health system is overwhelmed, a lot of people won’t get access to health care and even the deaths that we are worried about could go up,” he said.

Ghana which had its first two cases on 12th March 2020 has currently recorded 4,700 confirmed cases as of 10th May 2020.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr. Yankson said, “Gradually every fabric is being affected by COVID-19 in relation to gender, geographical location, among others. When you juxtapose the increasing number to the rate at which we are growing to the sort of [health] facilities we have, then you can realize that we are in trouble.”

He assured the public that GMA is carefully examining the cases and doing its possible best in the fight against the virus.

“Community spread is gaining more grounds. Anytime there is testing involving groups of people, you will record a huge number of persons who are infected. This means COVID-19 has permeated our community [from the lower class to the rich].”

Speaking on Ghana’s readiness to the continuous increase in confirmed cases, a politician and Trauma Emergency Specialist, Dr. Grace Ayensu, in her view, believes that testing and reporting positive cases is a good sign but said it indicates a high community spread in the country.

The Ghana Medical Association had earlier advised the President not to lift the ban due to the continuous increase in community spread.

In the area of recoveries, the Ghana Secretary of West African College of Physicians/Consultant Physician, Dr Kenneth Tachi attributed the slow pace of recoveries to most of the patients being asymptomatic.