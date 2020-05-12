Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah has recovered after being infected with the novel Coronavirus.

Making the announcement today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Mr. Ankomah described his recovery as a blessing from the “horrific effects” of COVID-19.

Papa Owusu Ankomah was in April 2020 diagnosed with the virus and was said to be in “stable condition” despite reports that he was receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at a hospital.

But a statement from the diplomat said he is now free from the virus.

“I am reaching out to you today as the world fights a significant battle against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). As most of you are aware, I tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, London, in April 2020. I count myself blessed to be counted among the living today based on my recovery from the horrific effects of the virus.”

Appreciation

Papa Owusu Ankomah also expressed appreciation to the government and President Nana Akufo-Addo for what he said was the ‘compassion’ shown towards him during the trying moments

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who continued to show compassion during those difficult times. I am also humbled to know that I can count on the continued support of the Minister for Foreign Affairs 86 Regional Integration of Ghana, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP), in many ways, particularly for the direction she gave to the High Commission to manage matters.”

He also extended similar appreciation to well-meaning Ghanaians who through thick and thin expressed concerns and poured out their well-wishes to him.

“I am grateful to all for the prayers and well wishes to me, my family, and staff of the High Commission during the difficult moment of recovery. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude and I am fortunate to know that I have the concern of each and every one of you.”

After it was reported that Papa Owusu Ankomah had contracted COVID-19, former British High Commissioner to Ghana and Director of COVID-19 operations at the UK’s Foreign Office, Jon Benjamin sent out a message to wish Mr. Ankomah a “speedy and complete recovery.”

The High Commission of Caribbean country Belize, in London also tweeted on Sunday wishing the Ghanaian diplomat a full and speedy recovery.

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu also took to Twitter to extend his well-wishes to the former Minister of State and Attorney General. He also called for prayers for him.