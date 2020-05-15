One of Ghana’s most respected gospel musicians, Pastor Joe Beecham, has released his latest single, which provides comfort and calm in these trying times.

The song titled ‘Peace be Still’, has come at a time when the world contending with the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Peace be Still’ is an old hymn revisited to put the heart at rest and revive one’s confidence in the Lord.

It is a conversation between a man facing a storm and God, a similitude of the story of Jesus and the storm in Mark 4:37-39.

The song speaks to the current worldwide fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and gives assurance, reminding all that God will make a way out of this storm.

According to Joe Beecham, “Amid the storm when fear and uncertainty have gripped the world and we can’t seem to figure out what the future looks like, there is a still small voice speaking to our hearts saying; Fear not, stay calm, don’t panic, and hold steadfastly to your faith.”

“I believe people all around the world need to place faith over fear and keep praying while observing the laid out preventive protocols. Everything that has a beginning surely has an end so let us mix faith with wisdom and stay safe, this too shall pass,” he added.

Joe Beecham entered the music scene in 1998 with the release of his first album, “M’asem Bi” and subsequently released five more albums.

His ministry carries the message of hope and righteousness to humanity and has over the past decades impacted many through anointed music and worship.