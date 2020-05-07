Management of the Ghana Police Service says police personnel at the frontline of Ghana’s COVID-19 management who are awaiting their test results have resumed work.

Over 8,000 police officers were directed by the IGP to self-quarantine for their samples to be taken for testing.

This was after they took part in enforcing the restrictions on movement in some parts of the country. Subsequently, there have been reports that a police officer at Adentan in Accra has tested positive for COVID-19 after arresting and detaining some suspects who defied the lockdown directive.

The Director-General of Operations at Police Headquarters, COP George Alex Mensah in a media interview said no case of COVID-19 has been confirmed amongst those tested so far.

“Most of our front liners have been tested including those at the HQ and our results are being awaited. Almost all the personnel at Adenta Police station where some suspects were sent there have been asked to isolate themselves. Those on lockdown duties have been tested and their results are being awaited. As at now, we have not received any positive from any of the test conducted. They have resumed work.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh says appropriate measures have been put in place to cater for all police personnel at the frontline of Ghana’s COVID-19 fight.

“To the personnel of the Ghana Police Service who have devoted your lives to enforce the restrictions, the police administration thank you very much for your devotion. I want to assure you on behalf of the police management board that appropriate measures have been put in place to support and prevent you from getting infected and to treat any of you who may get infected.”

“A COVID-9 technical team has been constituted at the headquarters that’s dealing with all matters relating to the pandemic and will ensure that you get maximum support,” he assured