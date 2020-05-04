As scientists and researchers work around the clock in Ghana and globally to develop an effective vaccine to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Petra Trust Company Limited, the leading corporate trustee authorised by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to provide corporate trustee services, including scheme administration services to individuals and organisations in Ghana has set up a COVID-19 Relief Fund with an initial commitment of GHS100,000.00 to offer some financial respite to customers who may be impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and may either be hospitalised or die from the infection.

The relief fund is accessible to customers of Petra or the beneficiaries of deceased customers who are members of the Petra Advantage Pension Scheme, Petra Opportunity Pensions Scheme (Including Savings Booster), Evergreen Pension Scheme, Petra Securities Limited and Petra administered schemes/funds.

“Being the manager of the pensions of thousands of employees from leading multinational organisations, government agencies, as well as top private sector organisations, the leadership of Petra, is keen to cushion customers who might be infected by the coronavirus while giving a welfare package to families of customers who may pass on because of COVID-19,” a statement from the company said.

“This support is at no cost to customers as their fund/investment remains untouched. Giving support to those hospitalised because of COVID-19 as well as welfare package for families of departed customers are part of Petra’s corporate social responsibility as a humane and forward-thinking institution. It’s done to lighten the economic burden of its stakeholders,” the statement added.

To access the Fund, a customer is required to complete the relevant benefit application form and attach any valid national ID with supporting document(s) and send a scanned copy to [email protected]

While the relief covers only members of Petra administered funds/schemes the company said beneficiaries can apply on behalf of an eligible member who is deceased.

“When an eligible member is tested positive and hospitalised, the COVID-19 Customer Relief Fund pays a maximum of GHS80.00 per night for the period of hospitalisation up to 14 days. Should death occur as a result of the disease, an eligible member is entitled to GHS1,000.00, paid according to the member’s beneficiary nomination as provided to Petra” the company explained.

“Customers of Petra are encouraged to update their contact information with the company to ensure they receive updates on the Fund and their funds in general. Persons who are unsure of their customer status can dial *447*70#, WhatsApp 0505410244, or email [email protected] to submit their contact information for verification. Petra continues to deliver exceptional customer experience, unrivalled investment performance, and operational excellence to its clients and customers.”