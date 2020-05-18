The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana is asking political parties to make health issues an integral part of their campaign ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to the research and advocacy institute, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed Ghana’s weak health system and the need for more improvements.

The Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Dr. Kojo Asante in a video shared on the organization’s social media page said political parties seeking to lead Ghana must consider expanding the country’s health sector and investing heavily in infrastructure and human capacity.

“What this pandemic has shown is that it doesn’t matter if you are NDC or NPP. If we don’t have a health system that works and benefits all of us, we are not going to be able to have access to good healthcare when we are sick and when you get there, they are not going to give you special treatment because you are an NPP or NDC foot soldier. That is what leaders should be talking about,” he said.

Ghana is due to go to the polls on December 7, 2020 although the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak has put a cloud of uncertainty over the process.

There is yet to be vigorous campaign activities in the country ahead of the national polls but the Electoral Commission (EC) is pushing forward its plan to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the polls contrary to criticisms from some members of the public as well as other opposition political parties.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ministry of Information has indicated that the president, Nana Akufo-Addo will not use the COVID-19 outbreak as an excuse to extend his first-term mandate.