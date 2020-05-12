Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu has rejected reports that she was offered the chance to become the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission when the position became vacant in 2018.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo removed the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa from office for stated misbehaviour and incompetence, pursuant to Article 146 (1) of the Constitution.

After their removal, there were reports that Prof. Mensa-Bonsu declined to take up the position when she was approached by the government.

But while answering a question on the subject during her vetting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Supreme Court Justice nominee denied ever being approached over the position.

“That was a very difficult time for me. Nobody had approached me and yet I kept seeing headlines. Somebody even had a headline explaining why I turned it down. It was a very difficult time for me and people were calling on me to hold a press conference to deny it,” she denied.

When further asked if she would have accepted the position if she had been approached, Prof. Mensa-Bonsu said by her track record, she deserved a higher position.

“The Electoral Commissioner position is at the level of a Court of Appeal and I believe with my track record, I ought to move and aspire higher,” she espoused.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is currently occupying the chairperson position of the Electoral Commission.

Follow @Khaptain4real

