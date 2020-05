The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eased the restrictions imposed on religious activities in the country.

He announced this on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during his tenth address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

During the address, the President directed religious activities to commence beginning June 5, 2020, with only a maximum of 100 persons in a church or mosque.