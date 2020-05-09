Former President, John Dramani Mahama believes the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in the country signifies the government’s failure to contain the virus.

In a tweet, the former President entreated Ghanaians to protect themselves and observe the necessary protocols to ensure their safety.

“From 3,091 to 4,012 #COVID19 cases within 24 hours; Government is certainly failing the people of Ghana. Fear gripped many homes last night when the latest confirmed cases were released. And that is understandable. #COVID19 is real, my brothers and sisters.”

“I want to encourage you to protect yourself. Regular handwashing with soap and under running water is a must. Stay home but if you have to go out for any reason including work, wear your mask, take along a hand sanitizer, and always disinfect commonly used and touched surfaces,” the former President tweeted.

COVID-19 case count hits 4,012

Ghana’s case count of the novel Coronavirus has shot up to 4,012.

This was captured by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website on Friday, May 8, 2020.

According to GHS, “Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive.”

The website, however, did not give the name of the industrial facility.

The COVID-19 death count in Ghana according to the GHS remains at 18.

The recoveries have increased by 20 pushing the total recovery figure to 323.

Regional distribution

Greater Accra – 3,436

Ashanti – 210

Eastern – 96

Central – 58

Western North – 56

Western – 35

Volta – 32

Upper East – 26

Oti – 24

Upper West – 20

Northern – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono – 1

Savanna – 0

Bono East – 0

Ahafo – 0

