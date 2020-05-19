The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has said the two successive declines in the active case count of COVID-19 is a sign of good things to come in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

In an address to update Parliament on COVID-19 and the outbreak of Meningitis, the Minister called on all to abide by the preventive protocols to curb the spread of the disease

“I see light at the end of the tunnel. With the two successful declines in the number of active cases, this light can remain and appear even brighter if we wear our mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing,” he said.

Over a three day stretch, updates by the Ghana Health Service showed that recoveries had risen from 674 to 1,460 and then 1,754 on May 16.

Per the Ghana Health Service’s standards, infected persons must record two consecutive negative tests before being declared as recovered.

No need to doubt Ghana’s COVID-19 recovery figures

Some had cast doubt over the genuineness of the surge in Ghana’s COVID-19 recovery figures due to the sudden surge.

Notably, the special aide to the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, questioned the rise in figures overnight.

“How the hell did 790 more [infected persons] recover overnight! We need to subject this to strict proof,” she tweeted.

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare however told Citi News that there was no need for any doubt and assured that the government was being transparent.

“Why are people all of a sudden doubting what we are doing? It is data. We collect the data, add the data together and come out with the data.”

“Nobody will hide anything. Nobody will suppress anything so I am very surprised people are doubting,” he said.

