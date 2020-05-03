Nine persons have been arrested for rioting after an attack on the residence of Queen Mother of Sakumono Village.

The residence of the Queen Mother was attacked because of a dispute over residents defecating openly in the area.

The nine suspects have since been granted bail.

According to a police communique sighted by Citi News, on Saturday morning at about 10 am, the Baatsonaa Divisional Command received reports that “a riotous mob was attacking in an attempt to raze down and burn the residence of one Naa Borle Wulu II, Queen Mother of Sakumono Village.”

Patrol Teams led by the Divisional Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Ananga, were dispatched to the scene where police noted “the mob of about 200 people, armed with sticks, cudgels, stones and machetes, led by one Richmond Sorgbordjor age 41 who is the Assemblyman of the area.”

“In an attempt to bring the situation under control by the Police Teams, the said Assemblyman incited the mob against the Police,” according to the police account.

“As a result, the mob vented their spleen on the Police Teams by attacking them with all what they were armed with. In the Process, the mob which had already caused damage to part of the Queen Mother’s house, threw stones and shattered the right back window glass of an unregistered Nissan Saloon Car being used by the Divisional Crime Officer.”

After controlling the situation, nine persons were arrested “including the Assemblyman and a female whilst the rest escape.”

Police investigations noted that most of the resident do not have toilets in their homes hence there resorting “to wanton open defecation in the bush at the outskirts of the village, near the residence of the Queen Mother.”

The Queen Mother’s protests were noted to have infuriated the residents “leading to the mob attack as the residents alleged that the Queen Mother always use thugs to molest them any time they engaged in the open defecation in the area.”