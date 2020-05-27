Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has commended Virologists and Experts at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for their contributions towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Samira Bawumia says Nougochi’s capacity to test and release COVID 19 test results is helping the government implement policies and programs aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

” Noguchi has been so helpful to the fight against this virus and l wish to commend you for that”

Speaking to officials of the Noguchi Memorial Institute after donating PPE and other items to the Institute, Mrs. Bawumia says ” government will continue to support your work and activities”.

Items donated included KC100 protective gowns 1000 pieces, 1000 pairs of Surgical gloves. 1000 Nose masks, 10 boxes of Hand sanitizers, 50 boxes of Biscuits, 50 packs of drinks, and 50 packs of water.

Receiving the items on behalf of Nougochi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu says the institute was thankful for the gesture and wishes for more of such donations.

Since the outbreak, of the coronavirus, Madam Samira Bawumia has donated to several facilities, including Pantang, Accra psychiatric hospitals, maamobi general hospital, and Nima Polyclinic.