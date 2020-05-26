The Ghana Health Service says it will investigate the delays in release of some COVID-19 test results.

This was after it emerged that samples on the first COVID-19 case in the Savannah Region was taken on May 15, 2020, but was released after ten days.

This raised concerns about the perceived 24 hour time for COVID-19 testing.

The region became the fourteenth region to record a COVID-19 case following the May 24 update from the Ghana Health Service.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told Citi News that the delays were of great concern to the service.

“Maybe three days [delay] fine but for almost 10 days, that is a long time… that is something we are all investigating and we will see.”

“It is also possible that the date posted is inaccurate. We are reporting what they report to us,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said adding that “we will check and see what was the reason for that. Sometimes you have a sample that is indeterminate and they may have to rerun to see so we will check from the lab to see why the delay.”

Ever since it dealt with its backlog, the countries testing system has been providing almost daily updates of infection trends.

This issue adds to the service’s concerns over why more health workers are testing positive for COVID-19 in the country.

Health workers have consistently complained about inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which heightens their risk of infections in their line of duty.

Last week, the Western Region reported 43 health workers testing positive; while the Eastern and Ashanti Regions have recorded 15 and 30 cases respectively.

Ghana’s case count of the novel Coronavirus currently stands at 6,808 with 2,070 recoveries.