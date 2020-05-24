Latest updates from the Ghana Health Service show that 66 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana pushing the countries case count to 6,683.

The update also shows that the Savannah Region which hitherto recorded no case has become the fourteenth region to record a COVID-19 case.

20 recoveries and one death has also been recorded in the country, the update contained.

Regions that recorded new cases

The new cases have come from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western, Volta, Northern and Savannah regions.

The Ashanti region recorded 39 new cases.

The Greater Accra contributed 18 cases.

The Central, Northern, Western and Volta Regions all recorded two new cases each.

The Savannah region joined with a new case.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,798

Ashanti Region – 1,049

Central Region – 299

Western Region – 210

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 1