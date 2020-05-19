SEEK International, has as part of its fourth-anniversary celebration donated books to the coronavirus isolation centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The presentation was done on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The organization, with the mission of empowering individuals through knowledge acquisition and application, made this initial donation to help ameliorate the burden and difficulties imposed by the advent of COVID-19.

The donated books ranging from religious books, self-help books to literature were received on behalf of the hospital by Dr. Harry Akoto, the Deputy Director of medical affairs, Serwah Amoah, the Deputy Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Mustapha Salifu, head of public relations at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

In a brief address, Dr. Harry Akoto described this as one of the most relevant donations that he had seen so far. He stated the need for a similar donation to the children held in isolation/ quarantine. Dr. Akoto went on to mention the hospital’s plan to build a library, hopefully, with SEEK International championing the worthy cause.

Mustapha Salifu, stressed the need for reading in these dire times. He mentioned that although television sets are provided for patients, the need for books and the activity of reading cannot be underestimated.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, Kenneth Woanyah, the founder and director of SEEK International said:

“Everyone seemed to be focusing on food and PPEs. We, however, felt the need to concentrate on the mental health issues related to keeping people in isolation.”

Relying on an old Chinese proverb that says “A good book is a good friend”, Woanyah reiterated the importance of literature as a means of maintaining the mental health of patients in these difficult times.

In his address, Woanyah stated examples of some amazing literary works that were birthed in isolation; citing the apostle Paul as an example, he said: “It’s amazing to know that the four letters/epistles; Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon were written by Paul when he was under house arrest in Rome. These are referred to as the ‘Prison Epistles’ which have become key books of teaching for people all over the world.”

Woanyah assured that the members of SEEK International were more than willing to donate more books and that more effort will be invested in facilitating the library project for the hospital.

Also, in response to Dr. Harry Akoto’s statement about the hospital’s plan for a children’s library, Woanyah calls on the general public; individuals and corporate bodies alike to donate books towards the building of the library. These books will go a long way to keep people enlightened and renew the hope of those in need of it.