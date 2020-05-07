All shops, stalls and sheds within the Obuasi Municipality in the Ashanti Region will from Friday, May 8, be closed to allow authorities execute a planned shift system for traders amidst the fast-spreading coronavirus in the region.

In totality, the Ashanti Region has 165 coronavirus cases, with Obuasi alone recording 48 out of this number, making it the area with the highest number of cases.

A statement signed by the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to notify the public of new measures to be implemented to check the spread of the disease in the area noted that all the decisions taken came after “a joint meeting between the management of Obuasi East and Municipal Assemblies in collaboration with other stakeholders including traditional authorities, security taskforce, Ghana Health Services, AGA Health Foundation, and Assembly Members of the two Assemblies.”

Apart from the closing down of shops, hawking will also be banned and “all identifiable drinking spots and pubs are not supposed to allow customers to gather or converge at their premises. Customers are only allowed to buy their drinks and take them home for consumption.”

The statement also admonished “all institutions, both public and privately owned, to ensure the NO

MASK NO ENTRY POLICY in Obuasi.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 outlook

Following an update on May 7, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count stands at 3,091.

The Greater Accra Region still remains at the top of the case count list with 2,579 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 165 and the Eastern Region with 95.

The remaining regions’ case count is as follows: Western North Region – 56, Central Region – 50, Western Region – 32, Volta Region – 30, Upper East Region – 26, Oti Region – 23, Upper West Region – 19, Northern Region – 13, North East Region – 2, Bono Region – 1, and Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions have no cases.