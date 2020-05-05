The renovation of the Sekondi-Takoradi Sports stadium at Essipong has begun about 12 years since it opened.

The 20,000-seater stadium was built for the African Cup of Nation’s tournament hosted by Ghana in 2008.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, who visited the stadium, said the repair works would cost about GH¢ 18 million and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

He, however, expressed disappointment with the lack of maintenance over the period and charged the National Sports Authority (NSA) to adopt strategies to ensure the regulator maintenance.

“This is the beginning of the renovation works of the sports stadium. As we are all aware, this stadium was built as part of sports facilities built to host the CAN 2008. Since the tournament, not much has been done in terms of renovation works. And here I want to bemoan the attitude of Ghanaians when it comes to maintenance culture. We have spent so much putting up these wonderful edifices but we leave it to rot. The same thing happened in Accra Sports Stadium and Kumasi,” Mr Asiamah said.

“I have said that I’m not going to be a Minister complaining about problems but a Minister who will fix challenges. We have seen the contractor [CISDAN Limited] on site working. That is to say that we here to get the job done. There is going to be strict adherence to maintenance culture here, and that for me is very critical. I have directed the National Sports Authority to liaise with the Regional Coordinating Council on that.“

The Minister for Youth and Sports also added that due to the current state of the stadium, the renovations, which will cost about GHS 17,969,447.10 will include replacement of the decaying roofing which is visibly torn apart, washrooms, office spaces, plumbing, and air-conditioning repairing works, lifts, and fire fighting systems.

He also said the 40 uncompleted hotel rooms at the stadium would all be completed and managed by professionals to raise the needed funding to maintain the stadium.

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah was optimistic about the renovation works and the contribution of the stadium to sports development in the region once the work is completed.

“This is big news for us, and we know that in the next eleven months of the project, we will be able to also get the approval to do the second phase concurrently so that the Western Region will get the full benefit of this huge edifice that we have”.

An executive committee member of the Western Regional Football Association, Jacob Wemegah, said bringing back the stadium to its feet will have far-reaching benefits in the region beyond football since football has multiple business benefits.

