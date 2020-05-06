The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) want politicization of Ghana’s COVID-19 situation to cease immediately.

According to GPCC, engaging in such actions in these critical moments will negatively affect the nation’s fight against the spread of the virus.

There have been public concerns over how the two major political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are conducting themselves by way of comments on Ghana’s COVID-19 situation.

Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah, an Executive Member of GPCC, described the behaviour of the two political parties as unpatriotic, disgraceful and called for an end to such acts.

“COVID-19 has no respect for people, politics, or prestige and therefore this is the moment we all have to rally behind one leader and to find how we can really deal with this global enemy that has attacked our society and our world and have really brought everything to a standstill. So for these two major political parties to turn it into partisan politics, it is embarrassing, it is disgraceful, the timing is wrong and that is why we are calling on them to cease-fire,” he said.

NDC-NPP battle

The NDC and NPP have been at each other’s throat amidst the fast spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Following a Facebook live interaction in which former President John Mahama described the country’s economy as being in ‘intensive care’ and needing ventilators to survive as just a month of the COVID-19 outbreak has virtually brought the economy down on its knees.

John Mahama’s assertion was to stress a point that the government had failed to ensure a resilient economy that could stand a pandemic of such magnitude.

But some government officials did not take his words kindly with the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia taking Mahama on and arguing that the government had performed far better in handling the coronavirus outbreak than John Mahama did in dealing with country’s power crisis.

The comparison, amongst other responses to John Mahama has since evoked public concern over the politicization of the outbreak which may cause the country to lose focus in the fight against COVID-19.