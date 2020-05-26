Traffic police officers with pot bellies in Tanzania are to redeployed because they embarrass the police service, the country’s Interior Minister George Simbachewere said over the weekend.
He said: “They are not popular, how can a police officer have a pot belly?”
Mr Simbachewere ordered the police boss to reassign the officers.
A human rights activist tweeted saying that the policy should not lead to discrimination.
Mr Simbachewere made the comments during a road safety event in the capital, Dodoma.
Source: BBC