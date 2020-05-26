Traffic police officers with pot bellies in Tanzania are to redeployed because they embarrass the police service, the country’s Interior Minister George Simbachewere said over the weekend.

He said: “They are not popular, how can a police officer have a pot belly?”

“Some of our police officers are using their uniforms to extort bribes from motorists. I’m urging all officers to abide by the law.”

Mr Simbachewere ordered the police boss to reassign the officers.

A human rights activist tweeted saying that the policy should not lead to discrimination.

Mr Simbachewere made the comments during a road safety event in the capital, Dodoma.