The Ghana Police Service has apprehended one suspect who was allegedly part of a gang of eight who attacked a bullion van in the Bono East Region last Friday.

The incident occurred when 8 unmasked men attacked the van on the Techiman–Sunyani highway making away with GHS600,000 Ghana.

The driver of the bullion van driver and his police escort sustained some gunshot wounds in the process.

The arrest was made through a joint operation between the Bono East and Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The Bono East Regional Police Command, DCOP Djan Kyere in a Citi News interview said his outfit is on a manhunt for the remaining seven suspects.

“…We have asked the Ashanti Regional Command to continue the investigations from there for us to get the rest of the suspects,” he said.

In December 2019, a police officer who was also escorting a bullion van was attacked by some armed men.

According to police communication, the deceased, Sargent Emmanuel Chikudoh was part of a team escorting an ADB bullion van to Essam in the Western Region when the incident occurred.

“On 3-12-19 at about 11:00 am, the Acting Manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) of Sefwi Wiawso reported to police that their bullion van No. GT 9436-17 Nissan hardbody escort team led by Saviour Amuzu came under attack by two men armed with pump-action guns at the outskirt of 290 community near Asempaneye…That the team including G/Sgt. Emmanuel Chikodoh was on its way to Essam branch to escort cash to Sefwi-Wiawso branch.”