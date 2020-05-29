There was confusion at the Paniel Prayer Camp at Gbetsile in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, May 29, 2020, after land guards stormed the area.

According to some residents and members of the prayer camp, the land guards numbering about 30 allegedly fired warning shots as they levelled the land with earth-moving equipment.

Some of the residents now say they fear for their lives following the incident.

“For the prayer camp; the urinal, manhole, and a whole lot were destroyed. They have pulled a lot of mango trees down. I think someone is trying to cause tension here and we are not happy. We have been to the police station to lodge a complaint and they have come to inspect the place. We are yet to see the action of the police but we are pleading with them to bring the perpetrators to book,” one of them said to Citi News.

“Something is seriously going on here and so we are pleading with the government to come to our aid. For us, we will not allow anyone to work on this site because this prayer camp has been here for a very long time.”

This is not the first time there is unrest in the community within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality over the activities of land guards.

Located off the Tema Akosombo Highway, Gbetisle is a few minutes drive from the Central Business area of Tema.

Due to the low cost of land and the proximity of communities located at the peripheries of Tema to the industrial hub of Tema, most workers who seek to own their own properties have no choice than to lease lands in communities such as Gbetsile and its environs.

This, however, has come at a high cost to many of these innocent developers as they are met with a series of challenges including land guard attacks and fraudulent land sales.