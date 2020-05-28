It appears Ghana’s foremost Teaching Hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which has in the past few years witnessed series of agitations between staff and management, is gearing up for yet another protest.

Citi News has picked up reports that workers at the facility, mostly senior staff, are agitated over attempts by the current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Daniel Asare to overstay his welcome.

The workers, who have started spreading some protest posters clandestinely around the facility, are demanding the CEO’s exit because according to them, he has reached the public sector retirement age of 60 years.

They actually allege that, Dr. Asare, per his personal details at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT, was born on 31st May, 1960, and should ideally retire this month ending when he turns 60.

The workers’ anger and agitation stem from the fact that, they claim Dr. Asare is scheming to illegally alter his age in order to stay on for a longer period.

Citi News sources at the facility say the workers will soon go public and openly kick against the CEO’s continuous stay if he’s not asked to exit by the appointing authority when the month ends.

The sources say the workers’ agitation may thwart the national efforts in the fight against COVID-19 at the premier teaching hospital if the CEO is permitted to stay on.

Background

Dr. Daniel Asare was appointed as the new Korle Bu CEO in August 2018.

He came in at a time when a heated misunderstanding existed between the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association, KOSSA, and the then management, led by the CEO at the time, Dr. Felix Anyaa.

Dr. Anyaa was eventually relieved of his position in June 2018 by President Akufo-Addo, paving the way for Dr. Asare. He was seen as a competent doctor with the necessary expertise in handling a teaching hospital.

About Dr. Asare

Dr. Asare has 27 years of experience in health service with 17 of these in hospital management.

He was the CEO of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. He was the founding head of the new Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Sunyani.

He facilitated the transitioning of the Cape Coast Hospital as the Chief Executive.

He is a trained Otorhinolaryngologist at the West African College of Surgeons.

Dr. Asare studied Health Systems at the Leeds University in the United Kingdoms.

He successfully digitized many of the CCTH and was expected to bring this rich experience, with the support of staff and stakeholders, to change the fortunes of the Korle Bu.