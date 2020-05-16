A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychology of the University of Ghana Legon, Dr. Inusah Abdul-Nasiru has led a delegation from the Tem-Kotokoli Development Association to make a cheque donation of GHS10,000.00 into COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The donation was made at the Jubilee House, Accra on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Making the donation on behalf of Wuro Dauda Chedere Brenai II, Overlord of Tem-Kotokoli of Ghana, and on behalf of all Tem-Kotokolis of Ghana, Dr. Abdul-Nasiru who is also the Chairman of the Tem-Kotokoli Development Association thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for effectively handling the fight against the pandemic.

He also encouraged all Ghanaians to observe the preventive protocols, minimize anxiety and avoid stigmatization as we all make efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The delegation included other Tem-Kotokoli chiefs and opinion leaders such as Wuro Adamu Salifu (Wuro Bemo Esso), Adenta Municipal Zongo Chief, Wuro Zakaria Chaa-Agodomu who is the Jaayoo Kotokoli Chief, Nana Alia Isso-Nyena (Tchaa Atakora I).

Others were Wuro Mudasiru Alhassan, Batoolim na bonyoo wey, the Ogbodjo Tem-Kotokoli Chief and Al-haaj Mochktar Zamba-Zamba, the Vice-Chair of the Association who doubles as President of AKTEG.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

Over GHs44 million has so far been donated to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund to support the fight against the novel coronavirus, chairperson for the Fund, Sophia Akuffo has disclosed.

“We have received an amount of GHS44,900,000. The board of trustees will ensure the judicious and transparent application of all money and other resources received for their intended purposes. We deeply recognise and appreciate the individuals, corporate bodies and groups who have enthusiastically donated cash and in-kind as well as donors who have made direct transfers into Ghana Commercial Bank and Consolidated Bank accounts”, she said.