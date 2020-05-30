10 Burkina Faso nationals have been apprehended at the Babile inland checkpoint in the Upper West Region on Friday, May 29, 2020, at about 23:50 GMT.

Preliminary investigations by Immigration officials revealed that the ten had sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes.

They are made up of seven males and three females with their ages ranging between two and 31.

Onboard a commercial Yutong bus with registration number GT 4356-16, they were destined for Kumasi and Bole respectively.

The arrest was made by the officials during a routine exercise to screen and profile persons in buses in vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the illegal migrants have been screened and okayed by the Port Health Officials.

They have since been handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at the Hamile post.

Since the border closure, many foreign nationals have been arrested in different parts of the country using unapproved routes to enter the country.

Most of these people, after investigations and tests, are noted to be carriers of COVID-19.

In one of the most recent developments, for instance, some four Burkina Faso nationals were arrested by Immigration officials at Babile in the Upper West Region for illegally entering Ghana for economic purposes.

The four were arrested on board a Hyundai Grace H300 mini bus with registration number AS 3289-11, en route to Wa.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has indicated that foreigners who enter into Ghana when the country’s borders have been closed will be dealt with together with their Ghanaian accomplices.