The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has appointed Ernest Kofi Abotsi Esq. as the Dean of its Faculty of Law.

The University disclosed this on its website on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

It said “The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ernest Kofi Abotsi as Dean of its Faculty of Law. Dean Abotsi joins the University at an important time in its history, and during a period when the institution seeks to leverage on its innovation and creativity to maintain a leadership niche in training and education.”

Ernest Abotsi Esq. served as a Dean of the GIMPA Law School between 2014-2018.

The University further touted the achievements of Kofi Abotsi and what he brings to the table.

“With a distinguished record in management at the highest level of legal academia, Dean Abotsi brings to the UPSA and the Faculty of Law, a wealth of value and insights in tandem with the Faculty’s pursuit of a mission of leading cutting-edge teaching, learning and research in Africa and the world in the short to medium terms.”

“Having served as Dean of the GIMPA Law School between 2014-2018, Dean Abotsi is an accomplished academic with an intimate understanding of running a law school in a globalized setting anchored on delivering the ultimate student experience and faculty development.”

Kofi Abotsi has written extensively in leading peer-review journals across the world and he is vested in the fields of constitutional law, corporate law, international trade, and investment law, international criminal justice, and environmental law.

He recently served as the Secretary to the Justice Emile Short Commission that probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

About Ernest Kofi Abotsi

Ernest Kofi Abotsi Esq. is a graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon, the Ghana School of Law, and the Harvard Law School in the United States.

He is the Managing Partner of Axis Legal and has over thirteen years standing at the Bar. Abotsi among others holds a Master of Law (LL. M) Degree from the Harvard Law School in the United States. He is also a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, GIMPA.

Follow @Khaptain4real

