The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has shut down telecommunications giant, MTN’s branch office at Dansoman Zodiac, for not adhering to directives to ensure social distancing.

Social distancing protocols, as advised by the health experts as a means of reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, were not being observed by customers and staff of the branch office.

The Minister made the announcement in a Facebook post on her verified account on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, saying a reputable corporate organisation of MTN’s kind shouldn’t be allowed to flout the law.

“This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now. Absolutely no respect for social distancing. They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate until they have better arrangements in place. A reputable corporate organization like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread,” the Minister said in her post.

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 2,719, with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths as of May 5, 2020.

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 2,332 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions with 124 and 94 cases respectively.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Follow @Khaptain4real

