Vodafone Ghana’s exemplary digital channels have simplified its engagement with customers during this unprecedented period.

The Telco has empowered customers to digitally access its products and services from the safety of their homes whilst enjoying convenience ease of use and speed. This is in line with Vodafone’s commitment to ultimately reduce customers’ risk of exposure to the virus.

The Telco’s digital platforms include MyVodafoneApp, a unique self-care mobile application, which allows customers to purchase voice and data bundles, send money, top up their account, see the last few transactions and raise any customers concerns and many more. Essentially, the app combines customer touchpoints and enquiries in one place. Customers can download the free app from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Vodafone also introduced TOBi, an industry’s first virtual assistant that performs customer care functions and provides 24-hour assistance to customers on products, services and enquiries. The machine learning chatbot addresses basic enquiries via messenger chat on social media and MyVodafoneApp. TOBi continues to improve itself by taking feedback and learning from its interactions with customers.

Today, payments for all Vodafone services can simply be done via the phone using Vodafone Cash, Ghana’s most secure mobile money platform. Customers can also use the platform to purchase airtime, bundles and pay utilities. Vodafone has also waived charges on transfers to other Vodafone Cash users. This has brought great relief to customers during this period.

Additionally, customers can connect with Vodafone Ghana via its social media handles @vodafoneghana on Instagram, @AskVodafonegh on twitter and facebook.com, www.vodafone.com.gh and via WhatsApp on 0501 000 300.

Vodafone Business and fixed broadband customers can also conveniently manage and pay their bills via the online platform https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh/pay. Enterprise customers can also call the toll-free number 0800 10 000 from any Vodafone number or 0302 334 040 from any number.

Commenting on Vodafone’s digital customer experience channels, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Commercial and Digital Transformation said:

‘’Ahead of the outbreak, we began a journey to deliver our customers’ needs digitally, in line with our passion for creativity and innovation. This birthed various channels that are empowering our customers to, amongst other things; manage their account, purchase bundles, pay bills, request broadband service and initiate sim swap process. Whilst we have in place measures that ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone who visits our shops, our digital channels simplify interactions with customers and offer them convenience and flexibility.’’

Vodafone Ghana’s consistent pursuit of new technology to enhance the experience and offer convenience has given customers incredible benefits during this period.