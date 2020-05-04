The Volta Regional Health Directorate is set to intensify testing in some selected areas in the Ketu South Municipality, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Aflao.

The border community which initially recorded nine cases now has a total of 16 cases.

Six of the first nine cases recorded were foreigners who illegally entered Ghana at least two weeks before being confirmed.

The six were travellers from Nigeria “who had entered Ghana through unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo border near Aflao,” the Volta Regional Coordinating Council said in a statement.

The Deputy Volta Regional Health Director in charge of public health, Dr. Senanu Dzokoto in a Citi News interview, said the enhanced testing will give authorities a better view of the situation in Aflao.

“When you look at the borders, people usually commute frequently and because of that, if you work within those areas, you are going to get in touch with a lot of people. The drivers and motor riders also usually come into contact with people who travel.

“So we are looking at those who are at relative risk. If it is necessary that we even go to the markets and screen people over there, we will do that just for us to have a firm idea of the spread of the disease. Not necessarily, those who have symptoms but don’t who don’t as well. Usually, it is those who don’t have symptoms who spread the disease the more because they feel they do not have to take precautions,” he noted.

The current case count in Ghana stands at 2,169, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on the country’s COVID-19 situation on May 2, 2020.

The update also indicated one new death and 17 more recoveries.

The latest update comes from the results of 3,552 samples that were tested by the various testing centres across the country.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghana

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has attributed the increase in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana to enhanced tracing and testing efforts by the government.

Mr. Nkrumah pointed out that other measures such as the mandatory quarantine systems have helped to detect hidden COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Minister pointed out that these cases would have gone undetected if these “enhanced” measures had not been introduced.

Follow @eadapaah

