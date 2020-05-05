Eighteen nationals of two neighbouring countries have been sent back to their countries after coming into Ghana through an unidentified illegal route at Sewum in the Aowin Municipality, of the Western North Region.

According to a press release from the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), these people, all males, were made up of 17 Burkinabes and one Ivorian.

The foreign nationals who are “are aged between 17 and 55 according to the information retrieved on their ID cards”, were intercepted en route to Kumasi in “two Nissan Caravan mini busses with registration numbers GX 2137-17 and AS 1899-17”.

The “unanimous decision to see to the immediate repatriation of these illegal ECOWAS migrants through the Sewum Border Post” was arrived at after an emergency meeting between the heads of the Municipal Security was scheduled to “quickly determine the fate of the suspects”.

“This brings the number of interceptions and repatriation of persons made by the Ghana Immigration Service in the Western Region, through intensified surveillance/patrols and with the support of the various sister security agencies to about 190, since the closure of the country’s borders,” the statement added.

Border closure

Ghana’s land, sea, and air borders have been closed since Sunday, March 22. Only cargo, goods and supplies are allowed into the country from other countries.

The move is part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, yet some foreigners continue to illegally find their way into the country.

But since the border closure, many foreign nationals have been arrested in different parts of the country using unapproved routes to enter the country.

Most of these people, after investigations and tests, are noted to be carriers of COVID-19.

In one of the most recent developments, for instance, some 19 Burkina Faso nationals were arrested at the Savelugu inland post in the Northern Region for entering Ghana illegally and repatriated eventually.

A statement from the GIS said the Burkinabes attempted to bribe the men at the post with GHS100 to allow them to continue their journey, but ended up getting arrested after the officials rejected the offer.

Immigrants to be dealt with

Foreigners who enter into Ghana when the country’s borders have been closed will be dealt with together with their Ghanaian accomplices.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 26, 2020, when he addressed the nation on measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The President gave the warning after reports emerged that 17 out of 67 passengers who were intercepted near Nkwanta by officers of the Immigration Service and other security personnel recently for illegally entering the region from Accra during the period of the lockdown, tested positive for COVID-19.

Read GIS’ press release below:

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service, is by this release, reaffirming its unwavering commitment in ensuring the continuous maintenance of optimum security within our various entry points in the region.

We are, therefore, appealing to all well-meaning people of the Western Region, especially the leadership of the communities doted across our border lines, as well as transport operators to assist by volunteering useful information in this regard.

LET’S FIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS TOGETHER.

SIGNED:

ASSIST. INSP. MOSES MANFORD AKAKPO

(W/R PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER)