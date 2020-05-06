Three diesel tankers awaiting discharge near a fuel station at Apremdo in Takoradi this [Wednesday] afternoon caught fire resulting in a massive inferno which killed a two-year-old boy.

The fire also destroyed over seven container stores.

Personnel from the Western Regional Fire Command were at the scene fighting the fire when Citi News arrived.

The cause of the fire outbreak, which took the Fire Service personnel over an hour to bring it under control, is still unknown.

Commenting on the fatality, the Western Regional Fire Command PRO, DO3 Emmanuel Bonney, told Citi News “the boy who was burnt into ashes was sleeping in one of the mobile money sales containers when the fire broke out.”

“We are now trying to get the Auntie we are to confirm if the boy is [related],” he added.