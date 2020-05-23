The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), has debunked some reports on social media suggesting that validation for the salaries of government workers for the month of May has been postponed due to some technical challenges.

The widely circulated reports claimed that the payment of salaries of public sector workers for May was going to be delayed because management of CAGD had encountered some challenges with its Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (E-SPV) validation.

But the CAGD in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Cephas Dosoo, stated categorically that these reports are false.

The CAGD in the statement indicated that, “payroll is ongoing and salaries for the month of May will be paid on schedule.”

Fake news

As the novel Coronavirus continue to spread around the world, there’s been a swirl of misleading or false news emerging particularly on social media.

Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) cautioned against the spread of false information about COVID-19, stressing that such practices could undermine efforts to contain the pandemic.

Similarly, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Affail Monney, has urged journalists to desist from spreading false information about the disease and endeavour to fact-check every detail before publication.

