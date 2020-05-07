The Accra Regional Police Command says it will continue to arrest and prosecute individuals in the region who refuse to comply with precautionary measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to the command, an earlier operation conducted by the police has resulted in the arrest of 500 commercial motorbike riders who failed to wear face masks.

Speaking to the media, Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the exercise will continue in a bid to ensure that the security and safety of the country are not compromised amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who feel they are not prepared to sacrifice for the state to assist in ensuring good health and public security we are going to clamp down on them seriously. We will arrest them and put them before court. Okada riders have also tried to abuse this protocol and we have arrested about 500 motorbikes, most of whom have been taken to court and fined GH¢12,000 in default four years imprisonment.”

Following the lifting of the partial lockdown imposed on some parts of the country, the role of the police have changed to ensuring compliance with other COVID-19 prevention protocols such as wearing of face masks and urge to avoid needless movement.

Earlier this week, persons without face masks were prevented from entering the Central Business District of Accra.

The move was to ensure compliance directives by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and Ministry of Health on the wearing of masks in public as a way of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Accra Regional Alpha SWAT Commander DSP Sulamana Sulley, security officials are primarily engaging and encouraging those coming into the Central Business District to wear the mask.

He said those who are adamant and insist on proceeding without the mask are denied access and asked to either get one or returned home.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle drivers have been cautioned against allowing persons without masks to board their vehicles.