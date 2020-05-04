The Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has commended Shout Africa Foundation; a Public Health Advocacy and Non-profit organisation, for taking the initiative to sensitize more people on COVID-19 preventive measures in the region.

In his endorsement for the campaign dubbed; “Western Region Shout Covid 19 Out”, [#WRShoutCovid19Out], the Minister stressed the need for Civil Society Organisations and communities to support government in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

He admonished the public, particularly those in the Western Region, to adhere strictly to the preventive measures from the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service to curb the spread of the virus.

So far, the Western Region has recorded 9 cases of COVID-19, with the capital; Sekondi Takoradi recording 7 cases.

Public Relations Officer for Shout Africa Foundation, Maxlyn Chelsy Sey, indicated that non-adherence to the social distancing protocol has been identified as a major threat to the fight against the disease.

She noted that the organisation is partnering the Western Regional Coordinating Council, Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional authorities, community volunteers and other groups to educate the public on the recommended social behaviours and personal hygiene measures.

She said the project has a three month life span, beginning May 2020, and will reinforce efforts taken by government in fighting the pandemic.

Ms. Sey emphasized that the campaign, “will be concentrating on our markets because that is where the risk of spreading the virus is high”.

The Shout Africa Foundation upon several engagements with market folks and research realized that for the region to win the fight against COVID- 19, the market folks need to understand how threatening the virus is to lives and to the society at large.

“We realised that adherence to social distancing is a big problem in our various markets all in the quest for survival. The President rightfully indicated during his address that the economy can easily be revived but he can’t bring people back to life. You and I can do our best to protect ourselves, but anything can happen when we go for grocery shopping or visit the market. So education is the key” she noted.

She added that their campaign team comprising of medical professionals and other trained volunteers, will take on a more person-to-person approach, and visual materials to educate people about the virus.

“This will be done by our awareness and advocacy campaign project (WRSHOUT COVID-19 OUT) awareness across community markets with the help of our trained volunteers and other medical practitioners about the virus.”

“This campaign will thoroughly educate community members about the virus and its mode of transfer from person to person” she noted.