The Ahafo Regional Health Directorate has denied media reports that the Tano South Municipality has recorded a COVID-19 case.

According to the Health Directorate, a 20- year-old man based in Obuasi in the Ashanti region was tested for COVID-19 but the results were not released before he moved to Derma in the Tano South Municipality.

Deputy Public Health Director for the Ahafo Region Dr. Felicia Amo- Sakyi says the patient is currently receiving treatment.

“Currently, Ahafo hasn’t recorded any COVID-19 confirmed case yet. This is an imported case. Three days after they had taken the samples in Obuasi, the 20-year-old gentleman moved to his relatives in Ahafo for more than 14 days, it is now that his results were released and it was positive. But the most important thing is that we have traced all the contacts he has been exposed to,” she said.

So far, the Ahafo Region is part of the three out of the 16 regions that have not recorded cases of the novel Coronavirus.

The remaining two are the Bono East and Savannah regions.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Ghana rose to 5,530 on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The cases shot up by 122 from the previous figure of 5,408. There were 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 62 new cases in the Ashanti Region, two new cases in the Central Region and one in the Western North Region.

The total number of recoveries also increased to 674.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, noted at a press briefing that the death count still stands at 24 with the death to positivity rate standing at 0.43 percent.

Other breakdowns

Of the 57 new cases in the Greater Accra Region, 51 are from Tema, two from Ashaiman, one from Klottey Korle, one from the Accra metropolis and one case from La Dadekotopon.

In the Central Region, the new cases were one-a-piece from Kasoa and Winneba.

Among the new cases in the Ashanti Region, 12 are from Kumasi, 22 from Obuasi, one from Asokore Mampong, Afigya Kwabre South with two, Atwima Kwamoma with 19, Bekwai with one, the Salvation Army Hospital with four and Tafo with one.

The case in the Western North Region was recorded at Bibiani.

Count of cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 4,147

Ashanti Region – 726

Central Region – 192

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 61

Western North Region – 56

Volta Region – 34

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 19

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0