The World Health Organisation (WHO) will today launch the Tech Access Partnership to increase local production of essential health technologies in developing countries.

The move will see the production of ventilators and face masks in these countries as their health resources have been overstretched as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global cases of the disease have surpassed 4 million with over 200,000 deaths.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, believes the new partnership will help needy communities access the critical tools in the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has exposed the uneven distribution of life-saving medical equipment across the world. [Today], the Tech Access Partnership will be launched to increase local production of essential health technologies – like masks and ventilators – in developing countries.”

“This new partnership is another great example of solidarity that builds on the solidarity flights, solidarity trials and Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, which all aim to ensure the latest health innovations are reaching those communities that need them most,” he said.