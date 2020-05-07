The Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region has arrested a wedded wife and her boyfriend for conniving to kill her husband at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern Region.

The two were arrested after they mistook the would-be contract killer’s cell phone number for the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander’s.

The 27-year-old suspect, Mavis Brepor, popularly called Maadwoa, is married to David Gator, 52, with three children.

She planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband so that they could settle down.

ACP Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, in an interview said that Patrick Asare, while dialling the cell phone number of the would-be contract killer, mistakenly mixed up some of the digits and called him.

He said during a conversation with him, it came to light that Patrick Asare, popularly called Coach, was ready to pay an amount of GHS100,000 to execute the killing.

The Police Commander feigned interest in the contract and used undercover investigators and detectives to talk to the suspect.

Mr Buah said it took the Police about three to four weeks to lure the suspect to come to Kumasi after they made him believe throughout the cell phone conversations that they were contract killers from Sefwi.

He said they told him (suspect) to come to Kumasi so that they could follow him to the town to execute the killing since they did not know the town.

ACP Kwaku Buah explains further

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast show, ACP Kwaku Buah indicated that he discovered through investigations that Mavis Brepor and her boyfriend had gone into a blood covenant to live together thus necessitating the need to eliminate David Gator.

He also added that the suspects confirmed that they had devised other plans which included poisoning the victim with grinded bottles but had had to abort the plan since there was the risk of eliminating her kids alongside the victim.

The suspect, he said, admitted in his caution statement after his arrest that he conspired with the target’s wife to kill him so that they could freely go on with their relationship.

The suspect led the Police to Pamen where Mavis was also arrested.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and being processed for court.

Mavis, however, said that the boyfriend, Patrick Asare, used “juju” on her, thus, confusing her to conspire with him.

She pleaded for forgiveness.