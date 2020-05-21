A 65-year old woman died on Tuesday [May 20, 2020] after a commercial vehicle driver believed to be escaping arrest for not wearing a face mask ran his vehicle, loaded with passengers, into a stationary truck.

The incident which happened at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has thrown family of the deceased, Janet Adumako into a state of mourning.

According to relatives, the deceased was aboard the vehicle with her daughter, son-in-law and other passengers when the incident happened.

The driver and the other passengers who survived the crash have been hospitalized and receiving treatment.

The mangled vehicle with registration number AS 3792-19 has been towed to the Kenyasi Police station as police begin investigations into the matter.