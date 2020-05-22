The Civil Society Organizations of the Sustainable Development Goal 15 have called on the government to curb encroachment of forest reserves in various parts of the country.

This year’s celebration of World Biodiversity Day is themed “Our Solutions Are In Nature”.

As part of this year’s celebration, the coalition in a statement signed by its convenor, Elvis Tetteh said: “the forest reserves serve as important habitats that support a large diversity of plants and animals. Unfortunately, most forest reserves in Ghana’s high forest zone are under threat or pressure from mining activities and this needs to be addressed with all the urgency that the state can mobilize.”

Also, the coalition says the legal framework to support efforts by state and non-state actors in the protection of natural area remain limited. It cited the non-passage of the over 16-year-old Wildlife Resource Management Bill which would empower “communities to participate in and benefit from the management of natural resources in community lands.”

In a similar concern, the Convenor for Youth in Natural Resource and Environmental Governance, Chibeze Ezekiel has called on Ghanaians to support the fight against environmental degradation which endangers the animals in the environment.

Youth in Natural Resource and Environmental Governance (Y-NREG) is a coalition of the youth-led environmental groups which is focused on nurturing and supporting the youth in having a united front in environmental advocacy and activism.

World Biodiversity Day

The United Nations proclaimed May 22 The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

When first created by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in late 1993, 29 December (the date of entry into force of the Convention of Biological Diversity), was designated The International Day for Biological Diversity.

In December 2000, the UN General Assembly adopted 22 May as IDB, to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on 22 May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

This was partly done because it was difficult for many countries to plan and carry out suitable celebrations for the date of 29 December, given the number of holidays that coincide around that time of year.