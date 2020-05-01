The case involving four suspects standing trial at the Yendi Circuit court in the Northern Region for allegedly ambushing and inflicting cutlass wounds on one Abudu Kwasi at Chereponi in the North East region has been adjourned to the 13th of May 2020.

Two out of the four suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying that they were not in the jurisdiction on the said day of the incident.

The police have been directed to investigate the claim.

The two were granted bail to the tune of GHS3,000 each, with two sureties who must be government workers receiving salaries not less than GHS500.

The other two have also been remanded into police custody.

The court presided over by His Honour Anthony Aduko Aidoo has directed the police to make available all facts to the two suspects for them to submit their statements.

Last week there were reports of some unknown persons ambushing and inflicting cutlass wounds on one Abudu Kwasi, who was on his way home from Chereponi in the night. It was reported that he was beaten up and assaulted with a cutlass until he became unconscious.

He later gained consciously and called for help. He mentioned two persons as suspects who are currently standing trial.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

In a related case, 27-year-old Iddrisu Dawuda Awudu who allegedly stole about fifty cattle belonging to his masters in Bimbilla has also been remanded into police custody to reappear on the 13 of May 2020.

His accomplice is currently at large.

Two Fulani men, Iddrisu Dawuda Awudu and one whose name was only given as Yussif who is at large allegedly stole their master’s cattle and took them to the Republic of Togo where one was arrested and the other fled.

Their masters, Alhaji Osman Ibrahim and Alhaji Abdulai Abdul Rahim gave the cattle to them to look after until last month when the two Fulani men, one at large, connived to steal the cattle.

Iddrisu Dawuda Awudu admitted stealing the cattle but says the cattle were not up to the number mentioned by the owners.