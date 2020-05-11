Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has partnered with the Ghana Police Service to disinfect the Winneba Police Command and Staff College.

This forms part of efforts by the two entities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The disinfection exercise which started at 9 am on Sunday, May 10, 2020, saw various areas like the classroom blocks, bungalows of lecturers, offices and external environment of the facility being disinfected by the team from Zoomlion.

Speaking to Citi News, the Commandant of the Winneba Police Command and Staff College, Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta indicated that the exercise will help assure incoming trainees of a Coronavirus-free environment.

“Because of the fear that COVID-19 brings, coupled with the fact that this place is a training facility for Police and when it becomes necessary the Police administration will bring personnel here for crime and other training, if they are aware that the place has been disinfected, they will have no fear to use the facility. The IGP is not only disinfecting this facility, he is also extending the exercise to police stations and various police cells,” Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta said.

“Just like the Universities using different strategies to carry out their mandate, the Police Administration is ready to also use different strategies to carry out our mandate so in the not too distant future, when students come to the depot, it will be easy for them,” he said.

On his part, the Central Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ernest Osei urged the college to take precautionary measures before admitting students to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

“We have done a good job at the Police College but you know very well that people are coming from different places. I believe that the entry point is where they must take other precautionary measures such as handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers,” the Regional Manager said.