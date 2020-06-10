Ghana has recorded ten new COVID-19 deaths. This has pushed the country’s death toll to 95.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has also risen to 14,568.

434 persons who tested positive for the virus have been discharged per new discharge protocols adopted by the Ghana Health Service pushing the number or recoveries to 10,907.

“We have so far following the review recorded 95 deaths. Currently, we have 24 severe cases across the country and six cases are critical and five persons are currently on ventilators. We have a total of 414 new cases reported from 25 districts across the country and three regions. Which is that about 13 regions did not record any new case yesterday,” he said.

Follow @Khaptain4real

