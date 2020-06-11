The Nima Divisional Command has arrested 11 suspects in relation to the break-in that occurred on one of its offices early on Thursday morning.

The suspects are being screened thoroughly as part of investigations to identify their individual involvement or otherwise in the incident.

A 32-inch flat-screen television and a computer monitor were stolen from the Orderly Room of the Nima Divisional Police Command.

The burglar allegedly entered through the window using the area where an air conditioner was located.

An adjoining police apartment was allegedly also a target of the thieves, but nothing was stolen.