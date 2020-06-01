The 2020 edition of the Citi Business Festival starts today, Monday, June 1, 2020, with an array of radio and TV programmes.

The month-long festival of business events and on-air activities provides inspiration, business ideas and information for persons who are starting, building or growing their businesses.

This year’s Citi Business Festival will feature virtual business forums and will be live on Citi TV.

The virtual business forums will touch on four carefully selected themes namely, The Reboot; restarting your business after COVID-19. This will be live on Citi TV on the 2nd of June, 2020 between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

E-commerce Forum follows on the 9th of June, 2020 at 11:00am, and looks at exploring new ways of engaging customers.

Agribusiness Forum comes off on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020 from 11:00am- 1:00pm.

The forum will touch on how to create another career in agribusiness and finally the Trade Forum on the 22nd of June, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm. It will answer questions on whether export trade will be the same again or not.

Meanwhile, the on air series is themed to correspond with the various virtual forums.

The Citi Business Festival is sponsored by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPC), ABSA Bank, Citi FM and powered by Ghana’s most comprehensive business news website, www.citibusinessnews.com.

In the meantime, the on-air series kicks off this [Monday] morning on the Citi Breakfast Show with Managing Partner of Konfidants, Michael Kotto, who will speak on the topic: “The Temporary Window, Speed and the Old Normal – Opportunities and Transformation in the age of Covid”.