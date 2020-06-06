Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 9,462 following the confirmation of 294 new cases.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The update from the GHS also indicates that 90 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 3,547.

Two more persons have also died from the disease, pushing the death toll to 44.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,282 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,645 and 580 cases respectively.

Greater Accra Region – 6,282

Ashanti Region – 1,645

Western Region – 580

Central Region – 478

Eastern Region – 163

Volta Region – 102

Western North Region – 74

Upper East Region – 42

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 7

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0