Thirty-two people were on Friday, 19th June 2020 outdoored in Obuasi as recruits of the Schools Support Program; a joint initiative of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The aim of the programme is to engage unemployed youth in various districts to promote a healthy and safe environment to enhance the development and educational achievement of senior high students and staff.

The recruits will work at the schools as security assistants and kitchen assistants to provide a healthy and safe school setting to deliver excellent academic performance.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, who inspected the recruits before handing them over to the Education Directorate said the Schools Support Program is an indication of the government’s resolve to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

He advised them to be committed and diligent in the discharge of their duties.

The MCE cautioned them to eschew the tendencies where they will misapply foodstuffs meant for the schools.

Mr. Adansi-Bonah again told them to guard against partisanship in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “Your recruitment was done fairly, devoid of partisan considerations so make sure you do away with partisanship in the discharge of your duties.”

The Municipal Education Director, Regina Teni Mumuni, also said the increase in enrolment as a result of the Free Senior High School policy necessitated the recruitment of additional staff to complement their efforts.

She expressed satisfaction with the recruitment exercise so far and admonished the personnel to work hard and be law-abiding.

This way, she said, will enable them collaborate effectively with the heads of their institutions to achieve the purpose of their recruitment.

On his part, the Obuasi East District Director of the YEA, Mike Afoakwa, said the 32 personnel were recruited from the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East Districts.

They will be posted to Obuasi Senior High and Technical School and Christ the King Catholic Senior High School in the Obuasi Municipality and the Obuasi East District respectively.

He praised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government for introducing innovative programs to stem the tide of youth unemployment in the country.

He also advised the recruits to be disciplined and hardworking to justify the investment made in them by the government.