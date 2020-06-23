Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 14,568 as 414 new cases have been recorded.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Abaogye on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information.

“We have so far following the review recorded 95 deaths. Currently, we have 24 severe cases across the country and six cases are critical and five persons are currently on ventilators. We have a total of 414 new cases reported from 25 districts across the country and three regions. Which is that about 13 regions did not record any new case yesterday.”

The total number of persons who have recovered/discharged has also increased to 10,907.

This implies that 434 persons who tested positive for the virus have been discharged per new discharge protocols adopted by the Ghana Health Service.

The country has however recorded 10 new deaths pushing the death toll to 95.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye at the press conference said the current active case in Ghana stands at 3566.

Follow @Khaptain4real



