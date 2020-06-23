The Ghana Health Service has dismissed claims that the 44-bed treatment centre being constructed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has stalled due to lack of funds.

There were media reports that the contractors working on the facility have abandoned the project and will only return when money is made available to continue the construction.

The treatment centre was to augment Ghana’s efforts in COVID-19 case management.

But speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye indicated that reports that the building has come to a standstill are untrue.

“The Korle Bu building has not been abandoned. Construction is going on. The response to this from the beginning was to build our strength for the next pandemic and any other infectious disease. So no one has abandoned the Korle Bu building. It will be done.”

He also mentioned that the Service is working assiduously to complete an additional 100-bed facility in the Ashanti region in a week’s time to boost the country’s healthcare capacity.

“I just returned from Kumasi last night, we are expanding about 14 beds from Kumasi South and by this weekend it will be done. We are giving them an additional 25 building so that staff will have a place to sleep and rest while they work. I have also been to the Toase to look at the 70-bed capacity donated by Prof. Frimpong Boateng. We are putting in place the things needed and hoping that within a week that place will also be ready”, he disclosed.

Adhering to protocols will make us safe

As of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count reached 14,568 as 414 new cases were recorded.

The total number of persons who have recovered/discharged has also increased to 10,907.

The country has recorded 10 new deaths pushing the death toll to 95.

Following the recovery of over 10, 000 people infected with COVID-19, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the country can be made safe if Ghanaians adhere to the safety protocols

“Ghana can remain safer. The recoveries are about 73 percent and when you look at the percentage of deaths, it means that 99 percent of people who contract this disease will recover. But this is a very disruptive disease and that the effects on society and the community is such that it is something we can all work on together. So if you abide by the safety protocols, the rate of infection and the people who die will reduce and the rate of disruption in care will reduce.”, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye advised.